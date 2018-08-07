BJANA community of New Jersey holds annual picnic

The BJANA community held their annual picnic on August 5 at Donaldson Park in Highland, New Jersey, which was attended by many.

The picnic featured various activities including face painting, games, book swapping program, a magic show, mehendi station, and karaoke sessions.

The picnic also included many food stalls with Litti Chokha, Dahi-Chura, Jilebi, Rassogullas, Kachories, Aloo Poori, Samosas, fruits, Paan, tea and more.

A barbecue was also arranged.

The BJANA organizing committee would like to express their thanks to every family who attended the event and participated in a sporty way to have a great time with family and friends.

The generous donations from the community participants at the picnic helped raise significant funds for BJANA’s charity causes.