BJANA celebrates Holi in New Jersey

NEW YORK – BJANA organized a Holi celebration event at the Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey, on April 15.

Cultural performances at the well-attended meet included dance and song performances by children.

BJANA honored a few individuals at the meet, for outstanding contribution in their respective fields of work. Dr. Saumya Das, Archana Sharma and Apoorv Om were the Guests of Honor.

Om, an artist and an activist, works for his vision of inclusion of specially-abled people in society through his NGO at different levels, according to the organizers, in a press release.

Dr. Avinash Gupta, Vice President, BJANA, presented a plaque to Ashwini Kumar Tewary, SBI USA Country Head, the Chief Guest for the day, for his vision, outstanding achievements and leadership.

The meet concluded with lunch.