BJANA celebrates Diwali

The Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America’s (BJANA) annual Diwali event was celebrated in great splendor on November 17, at the Royal Albert Palace in Ford, New Jersey.

Many guests arrived to join in the event, including Guests of Honor Shatrughna Sinha, the Deputy Consulate General of the Indian Consulate in New York and other UN officials of Bihar and Jharkhand origin.

At the event Vinay Singh, the president of BJANA, gave a speech detailing BJANA’s charitable and community endeavors over the past year and highlighted plans for 2019.

The celebration also featured a cultural program, dancing and the enticing smell of frying jalebis.