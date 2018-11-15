BJANA celebrates Chatth Pooja ceremony

The Bihar-Jharkand Association of North America (BJANA) held a Chatth Pooja ceremony on Tuesday, November 13 at Thompson Park in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Despite the bitter cold, the emotion and significance of the evening drew in attendees from Vancouver to Michigan and brought back memories of Chatth in India.

Deputy Consul General Shatrughan Sinha also attended the event and he was very happy to see the Indian American community performing Chhath on a very large scale.

In addition, the entire BJANA community joined arms to cultivate the true atmosphere of Chatth and women in homes across the state churned out upwards of a thousand sweets for offerings.