BJANA celebrates “Bihar Diwas” at Indian Consulate in New York

NEW YORK – The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) celebrated “Bihar Diwas” for the first time at the Consulate of India in New York on Sunday, March 18, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the formation of the Bihar state.

More than 200 people from different parts of North America attended the event to show their pride and appreciation for their rich cultural heritage of Bihar including the President of BJANA Vinay Singh, the Vice President of BJANA Avinash Gupta, the Secretary of BJANA Sanjeev Singh, the Treasurer of BJANA Anurag Kumar, BJANA executive committee member and the Executive Vice President of FIA Alok Kumar and Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty.

The event featured a cultural show in which children danced to Bhojpuri and Maithili tunes, Mithila painting, Bihari cuisine and a video presentation on the history and achievements of Bihar.

Anurag Kumar presented a list of accomplishments and encouraged BJANA members to actively participate in philanthropic and charitable causes of BJANA both in the United States and in Bihar and Jharkhand in India.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, also sent his best wishes to BJANA and has congratulated the members for their constant efforts and interest in maintaining their identity.

Vinay Singh presented a khadi shawl to Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty and his wife, as well as BJANA community achievers in different fields.

The vision and mission of BJANA is to integrate the communities of people from Bihar and Jharkhand through the celebration of cultural festivals, philanthropic and charitable initiatives, and activities in North America and home states of Bihar and Jharkhand.