BJANA celebrate Diwali with Sandeep Chakravorty

This year, about 350 people attended the Bihar – Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) Diwali celebration at Royal Albert Palace in Edison, New Jersey.

The occasion was graced by Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty who was presented with an Achievement Award.

He also praised the efforts of the BJANA community and the vibrant team and said that we should give back to the community in which we live in and added that the Consulate was open for anyone who needed any kind of help.

The BJANA committee, then honored Dr. Geeta Gupta, an Internist and Mrs. Sarla Singh, a Chartered Accountant, for their achievements and contribution to the community.

Others who were honored by the BJANA committee were Amit Choudhary, the Chief Financial Officer of Capgemini and Girish Varma, the President of Global IT services & Solutions, CenturyLink.

The celebration featured a cultural show with both Bollywood and Classical items along with a “Ram Leela” musical act, presented by young children.