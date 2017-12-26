Bill Gates praises Akshay Kumar starrer “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”

NEW YORK – Shree Narayan Singh, the director of Toilet Ek Prem Katha was thrilled when he found out that Bill Gates loved his film after Prime Minister Narendra Modi already praised it before.

According to a PTI report, Gates gave a 10-tweet rundown for the year and shared some posts that inspired him in 2017.

“There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year… but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed. Toilet: A Love Story, a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about Indias sanitation challenge,” Gates tweeted.

“I am falling short of words. It’s difficult for me to say this in mere words to express my gratitude towards Mr. Gates for appreciating a simple film like TEPK. But it definitely gives me a big high hearing appreciation from someone like Bill Gates. I mean…wow! Is Mr. Gates aware of any other Hindi film?” Singh told IANS.

Singh added that the film would have been incomplete without the lead actor Akshay Kumar, after many A-list actors including Shah Rukh Khan, refused to do the film which is about a bride who leaves her husband’s home when she finds out that there is no toilet in the home and will have to go into the fields at 4 a.m. every day.

“Once Akshay Sir came on board everything fell into place. His dedication to making ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is indescribable. He would be the first one on the sets even if we shot till 1 am on the previous night. Normally he doesn’t shoot for more than 8 hours per day. But I only had to ask and he would be there for me, all ready and raring to go as long as I wanted him. He treated me like a child who needs nurturing. I don’t know if I could’ve made this film without Akshay Sir. His passion and dedication are very inspiring,” Singh told IANS.

Singh’s next film will be titled “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and is about power theft, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead.