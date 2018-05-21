Biju Menon, Shweta Menon to perform in Connecticut on May 28

NEW YORK – Popular Mollywood actor Biju Menon, 47, will lead an ensemble cast of actors, singers and comedians from Kerala, entitled, ‘Madhuram 18’, for an entertainment show at Klein Memorial Auditorium, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on May 28.

Directed by Shafi, the three-hour long extravaganza is being hosted by the Malayalee Association of Southern Connecticut, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

MASCONN, a non-political and non-religious forum, was formed to strengthen Malayalee culture and tradition, with emphasis on the development of the new generation of expatriate Malayalees. It organizes several cultural, social and family meets throughout the year, and has a club for children too, run by children.

The veteran Menon, who made his debut in 1995 in the Malayalam film ‘Puthran’, is known for his versatility in doing roles, including as a leading man, and comedian with great timing.

Menon has twice come second best at the Kerala State Film Awards, for Best Actor, once in 1997, for ‘Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu’, and then in 2010, for ‘T. D. Dasan Std. VI B’.

Menon’s recent credits include ‘Orayiram Kinakkalal’, ‘Rosapoo’ and ‘Lava Kusha’. He is married to the former actress Samyuktha Varma.

Other well-known actors who will feature in ‘Madhuram 18’ include the sizzling Shweta Menon, 43, and Gimi George, 26, better known by her stage name Miya.

A former model, Shweta Menon had a terrific run in the Miss India contest in 1994 and finished third runner-up behind Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai and Fransesca Hart. She tasted success as the first Gladrags female super model that same year.

Menon has acted in over 30 Bollywood films, too. She has created a memorable name for herself in Malayalam films, having twice won the Kerala State Award for Best Actress, in 2009, for ‘Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha’, and in 2011, for ‘Salt N’ Pepper’. Her outstanding films include ‘Rathinirvedam’, directed by T. K. Rajeev Kumar.

Tickets ranging from $30-$250 for ‘Madhuram 18’ can be purchased at Masconn’s website too, apart from several outlets in the region, and over the phone: www.masconn.org