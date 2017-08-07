Bijay Kumar is Rhode Island’s new Chief of Information Technology

NEW YORK – Indian American Bijay Kumar has been hired by the state of Rhode Island as the Chief of Information Technology of Hasbro Inc.

Kumar has been vice president for information technology at Hasbro since 2011 and his state salary will be $205,706.

According to a Providence Journal report, Kumar oversaw a worldwide information technology budget, created a program that helped the company strategically track vendor selection and oversaw other programs to improve efficiency while working at Hasbro and as the state’s technology chief, he will now make decisions about which systems need to be upgraded or replaced next and what the criteria should be for the new ones as well as be responsible for maintenance technicians who respond to hardware or software problems.

Kumar will be charged with improving government accountability, transparency and efficiency.

“Bijay brings more than 20 years of leadership and project management experience … and has a strong track record in leading large-scale global initiatives. I know he will be a great asset to our team,” said Michael DiBiase, Director of the Department of Administration, in a news release.

Kumar told the Providence Journal that he was “very excited for the opportunity to work for the state … when information technology is playing such an integral role” and looks forward to collaborating as “there is a lot we can accomplish together.”

Prior to Hasbro, Kumar worked at Staples on the leading distribution and replenishment teams and at JDA Software where he helped retailers track and improve their supply chains.

Kumar has Masters degrees in engineering from the University of Florida and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.