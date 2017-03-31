Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America hosts Holi celebration

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 31, 2017 2:18 pm

Approximately 350 people from the tri-state area attended Holi celebrations hosted by the Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey, March 26. Members mingled with each other and enjoyed regional cuisine, raffle, fashion show, and musical and dance performances.

BJANA President Anjali Prasad, in her welcome address, talked about the achievements of the organization and its interest in expanding their charity work.

Prasad mentioned that this was the third consecutive year that BJANA has partnered with Smile Train to sponsor free cleft lip surgeries for the poor in Bihar and Jharkhand. BJANA will donate to the Community Food Bank, NJ, this November, Prasad said.She also also talked about a keen interest in contributing to the ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative under the Swachha Bharat initiative to improve sanitation facilities in the villages of Bihar and Jharkhand.

BJANA committee members also welcomed Hirshvardhan Singh, who recently joined the gubernatiorial race in New Jersey.