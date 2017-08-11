Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America holds summer picnic

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), held their annual summer picnic on Aug. 6 at Davidson Park in Franklin Park, N.J.

Close to 300 members of the organization gathered, according to a BJANA press release, to enjoy meeting friends, and preparing and relishing fresh foods typical to the region in India.

A magic show for the kids was a hit as was the ice-cream enjoyed by all, sponsored by New York Life.

The members also enjoyed Bollywood and Bhojpuri Karaoke singing and dancing.

The BJANA president Anjali Prasad, thanked TV Asia for their continued support.

She also praised the work of the BJANA committee which organized the event and appreciated the increased level of participation by the community in events held by the organization.