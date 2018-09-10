Bigg Boss Season 12 to showcase unusual couples, relationships

Bigg Boss Season 12 is ready to premiere on Sunday, September 16 at 8:30 p.m. on Aapka Colors TV channel and this time it brings the ‘most interesting couples’.

The Saas-Bahu’s drama, Mama-Bhanja’s camaraderie, Sita-Gita’s inseparable bond, Bade-Chhote’s playful connection, a helper’s deference towards his master, a grandmother’s undying love for her grandson, and much more will be knocking on the doorstep of India’s number one reality show, according to a press release.

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is equipped with daily tasks, weekly tasks, luxury tasks, secret tasks, special tasks and lucky tasks which the couples will have to battle out to survive 100 days under the constant glare of multiple cameras in the Bigg Boss House, amidst the dreamy setting of a beach.

“Bigg Boss is a classic example of disruptive-innovation. The concept has remarkable potential and through the years we have been able to improvise it with newer themes, newer elements and newer faces. Our 9-year long association with Salman Khan has been extremely gratifying and his charm and persona has only made the show larger than life. This year’s beach theme with ‘vichitra jodis’ will see some unique couples maneuver their way into the hearts of the viewers and not make them miss a single episode,” Raj Nayak, the Chief Operating Officer of Viacom18, is quoted saying in a press release.

“We have a very good line up of unusual pairings of family and friends from across India. It’s a challenge for us to take this show to newer heights every year since it’s the most popular brand in the Hindi GEC space,” Manisha Sharma, the Programming Head of Aapka Colors, is quoted saying in a press release.

“Bigg Boss is a show that not only the Nation looks forward to but even I look forward to it with equal gusto. Though I have been hosting it for 8 years, every time it brings in a new experience for me and I make a few more connections. The theme ‘vichitra jodis’ is very amusing and the vast array of couples that we have shortlisted will surely keep the viewers engrossed to the show. It’ll be fun to see whether the jodi’s have each other’s back or fall apart during the hard times,” Salman Khan is quoted saying in a press release.

The jodis will be living together for 100 days and their lives will be filled with unique challenges and situations that will test their mettle and be an entertainment bonanza for the viewers.