Big B Threatens To Quit Twitter After Losing Followers

MUMBAI – Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has threatened to quit Twitter, accusing the micro-blogging website of reducing his followers.

The fan following of Big B has quickly dropped from 33 million to 32.9 million.

Amitabh, who shares Twitter ranking with superstar Shah Rukh Khan (32.9 million followers), tweeted late on Wednesday: “Twitter! You reduced my number of followers. Haha! That’s a joke. Time to get off from you. Thank you for the ride. There are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting!”

Several prominent celebrities across the world — including entertainers, entrepreneurs and media figures — have lost their followers after a probe was announced in the US last week into digital marketing company Devumi that is reportedly selling fake followers to some of the Twitter users.

A New York Times report claimed that Devumi is providing fake followers to social media users.

It is still unclear whether Amitabh losing his followers is part of this.

According to Twitter’s policy, “it strictly prohibits the purchasing and selling of account interactions on its platform. When you purchase followers, Retweets and likes, you are often purchasing bot (fake) or hacked accounts. Any account caught participating in this behaviour will be in violation of the Twitter Rules and may be suspended.”

Big B, 74, is ahead of stars Salman Khan (30.7 million), Aamir Khan (22.8 million), Priyanka Chopra (21.6 million) and Deepika Padukone (23 million) on the micro-blogging website.