Bibi Magazine, Stardust to partner for Bridal Style Salon

Bibi Magazine, the longest running South Asian bridal magazine in North America, and Stardust, the number one film magazine for Bollywood news in the world are will be hosting the Bibi-Stardust Bridal Style Salon on May 3, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Town, 221 West Broadway.

The lavish shopping experience event will bring together fashion designers from the U.S. and India along with top bridal professionals.

“Manhattan has not seen a South Asian bridal event in a very long time. We are putting together an event that brings the elegance of New York style with the excitement of South Asian fashion and weddings. In Stardust, we have found a strong partner that brings glamour and connections to the Indian fashion world that adds to our US-based bridal expertise and experience,” said Ayesha Hakki, publisher of Bibi Magazine.

“Stardust has been the leading film magazine for more than 40 years. Glamour, glitz and fashion has been our mainstay. Generations have grown up reading Stardust. We are happy to partner with Bibi Magazine to put up a bridal show like never before,” added Prashant Rane, the North America Head of Stardust.

The Bibi-Stardust Bridal Style Salon is designed as a cocktail party where attendees can expect the latest in bridal and party fashion from top designers, fashion show, and music and entertainment from the area’s top DJs and performers.

Event and wedding specialists such as decorators, planners, caterers, cake designers, makeup artists, photographers, henna artists and new concepts in wedding production will be showcasing their latest works and offering show discounts to attending brides.

The first 100 attendees who RSVP at BibiBridalStyleSalon.com will receive a premium gift bag sponsored by Iman Cosmetics, Jay Manuel Cosmetics and more.