Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago welcome 2019

The Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago celebrated a New Year Eve on December 31, for the first time at the Rana Regan Community Center in Carol Stream, Illinois.

More than 400 seniors enjoyed New Year Eve 2019 Program, which began with a delicious dinner featuring dishes like Bhel, Pau Bhaji, Ragda Pattis, Samosa Chat, Methi Gota, Gaajar Halwo, Ice Cream, Hot Coffee and Tea.

The food was provided by BSC, whose president Haribhai wished everyone a happy and healthy new year.

There was live entertainment featuring Bollywood songs sung by local singers Parth Patel, Rinky Talati and Swarna.

Sisi Belly Dancer also performed for about two hours as she did different digital lightning dances with different costumes.

The Rana Regan Hall was well decorated by all of the BSC Executives members.

BSC President honored Pravinbhai Amin, Ashwin Bodywalla, Pinakinbhai and Shirishbhai Shah who all worked hard for three days to make a stage.

During the program Haribhai Patel invited Nimish Jani, the Schaumburg Village Trustee of Township, on the stage to introduce Tom Daily, the Trustee of Schaumbarg Village Mayorial Candidate, who also wished everyone a happy new year.

The new year countdown began at 11:45 p.m. and everyone welcomed 2019.