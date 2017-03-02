Bharti Singh always liked dancing: Savio

IANS, Posted On : March 2, 2017 8:32 pm

MUMBAI

Savio, who will be choreographing comedian Bharti Singh as a part of the team DKS which comprises of Danny and Kunjan as well, for the eighth season of “Nach Baliye”, says she always liked dancing and taking up challenges.

Savio and Singh have earlier worked together in the reality TV dance show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”.

“We are overwhelmed and super excited to get associated with Bharti Singh. She is amazing and super talented. She always liked dancing and taking up challenges in excelling in whatever she does We had some beautiful memories together in the past and I am looking forward to make many more in my ‘Nach Baliye’,” Savio said in a statement.

“Nach Baliye” is a dance reality-television series where real life celebrity couples compete against each other.