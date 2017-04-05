Bharatiya Senior Citizens honors president for iCan Award

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 5, 2017 12:57 pm

The Bhartiya Senior Citizens felicitated President Hari Patel for receiving the iCAN Life time Achievement Award Winner for Out Standing Senior Services. The March 25 event held at the Rana Regan Community Center in Carol Stream, Ill., began with a welcome speech by Parasotam Pandya.

All executive members – Madhu Patel, Pandya, Rakshika Anjaria, Rashik Patel, Indu Patel, Madarsang Chavda, Vithal Balar, Kalyani Patel, Damini Patel, Chandravadan Chudasma, Chandubhai Dave, Madhusudan Patel, and Jayanti Oza honored and congratulated to Hari Patel

In his speech Hari Patel thanked everyone for the warm welcome and honor. “This lifetime achievement [award] is not for me, but the res winners are my executive committee members,” who always support him and stand by him, he said.

He also presented flowers to all those who celebrate their birthdays in April.

Attendees also celebrated Holi and played with the traditional colors. Popular Chicagoland performer Mayuri Patel her group performed Bollywood songs. The evening ended with dinner.