Bharara announces May launch of podcast hosted by ‘Jon Stewart of the Arab World’

Former Indian-American U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara announced April 23, that CAFE, his joint media venture with Some Spider Studios, will be launching a new podcast featuring the political satirist Bassem Youssef, dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World. Starting in May, Youssef’s podcast, which has yet to be given a title, will join Bharara’s “Stay Tuned” franchise in CAFE’s lineup.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Bassem to the CAFE family,” Bharara is quoted saying in a press release. “His courage, intelligence and humor are an inspiring combination. And after standing up to an oppressive government, creating a hit show, and performing heart surgery, I hope he is now up to the rigors of hosting a podcast.”

Youssef’s podcast will tackle the immigrant experience in America engaging prominent immigrants in a range of topics, personal stories, and curiosities about their adopted home country. “I’m so excited to join Preet and the CAFE family to host a new podcast where we explore the fun and challenges of being an outsider. I know a thing or two about this topic!” Youssef said in the press release. “While the show will obviously feature an immigrant’s perspective, I hope it will appeal to everyone, as we all feel like an outsider from time to time.”

This April 26, Youssef will join Bharara as his guest at a special live episode of “Stay Tuned” at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City.

Bassem Youssef, , was the host of popular TV show AlBernameg – the first of its kind political satire show in the Middle East. Originally a 5-minute show on YouTube, AlBernameg became the most-watched show across the region with 30 million viewers every week.

Throughout its three seasons AlBernameg remained controversial through its humorous yet bold criticism of the ruling powers, which led to tens of lawsuits being filed against the show and its host. Youssef was named in the Time Magazine most influential list for 2013 – under the “Pioneers” category, was awarded the International Press Freedom Award by the CPJ, and was chosen by Foreign Policy magazine as one of the global thinkers during the same year.

CAFE is a media venture developed in partnership between Preet Bharara and Some Spider Studios.