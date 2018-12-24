Beverly Hills Jain Social Group hosts gala dinner

The Beverly Hills Jain Social Group (JSG) recently hosted a gala dinner banquet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“It is our grand finale of 2018 and I am proud to say that our Beverly Hills chapter ranks top three out of 450 chapters of JSG Federation worldwide,” Rajendra Vora, the founder and president of the Beverly Hills chapter, said in his welcoming speech. “We also added new chapters of JSG in Atlanta, Washington DC and Bahrain,” Vora said.

Dr. Jas Modi, President of Jain Center of South California, gave an outline of the upcoming JAINA convention as well as the Derasar (Jain temple) which serves vegan Jain food.

A fashion show also took place, showcasing the clothing collections and fashion accessories by Rohini Bedi.

The guest of honor was India West publisher Ramesh Murarka, who in his speech, said the newspaper “strives to bring week after week award winning stories and independent news and I am very impressed of your Beverly Hills JSG chapter and your group’s activities.”

Vora, along with Treasurer Neena Jain and Vice President Harshit Badani gave away two Lakers games tickets, a $100 Gift Card from Spice Affair and two tickets for the 2019 Indian Show.

DJ Vishal Kumar brought everyone to the dance floor.