Ben & Jerry’s to create flavors inspired by Indian American midterm candidate, others

Ben & Jerry’s will be creating a new flavor of ice cream that is inspired by Aftab Pureval, the Indian American congressional candidate from Ohio, and six other Democratic midterm candidates.

According to WOSU Radio, the company is working with political action committee MoveOn to create ice cream flavors that reflect the values of Pureval, along with Jess King of Pennsylvania, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, J.D. Scholten of Iowa, Ammar Campa Najjar of California, Stephany Rose Spaulding of Colorado and James Thompson of Kansas.

According to Pureval’s campaign team, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of the ice cream chain, are now asking supporters to help them name the new flavors.

In a joint statement on MoveOn’s website, Cohen and Greenfield have said “We need a Democratic majority to check President (Donald) Trump’s unrestrained power and we also need to send progressive champions to Congress who will fix our health care system with Medicare for all, protect clean air and water, and get big money out of politics.”

Supporters can suggest a name and add a profile for their candidate’s flavor, explaining their rationale at https://act.moveon.org/survey/benjerrycontest/.

Starting October 7, the flavors will be announced on a rolling basis, according to a consultant working with Cohen and Greenfield.

Also, starting October 1, people can sign up to enter a raffle to win the limited edition flavors, the winners will be announced on November 1.