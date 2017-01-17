Being Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Means Having To Carry Forward Legacy: Luv

Luv Sinha feels he has not carried forward the legacy of his father and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha in the right manner due to lack of correct opportunities. He says he needs this year to be the one where he makes all the right moves.

Calling his journey in showbiz difficult, Luv looked back at his starry ambitions when his father was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Filmfare on Jan. 14 night. He said he loves acting, and his passion for it will keep on growing no matter how many times he stumbles.

Luv posted on Facebook: “My father received the Jio Filmfare lifetime achievement award last night. It was his first Filmfare award, but also the most important one.

“Being his son means having to carry forward a legacy. It also means having to fight to achieve my dreams on my own. At times I may feel that I never received the correct opportunity to prove myself while others may have, but that isn’t an excuse to hold myself back in any way. I hope that in the end it will all be worth it because I know I’ve paid my dues, and I need this year to be the one where I take a step in the right direction.”

The actor made his film debut with “Sadiyaan” (2010), which received a lukewarm response at the box office.

He added: “I’ve always loved acting and the film industry even though it’s been a difficult journey, and will always love it no matter what, and nights like yesterday only help to make my love for it stronger.”

