‘Befikre’ Has More Than Just Kissing Scenes, Says Ranveer

IANS

Actor Ranveer Singh says that his forthcoming film “Befikre” has a nice story apart from the much talked about kissing scenes. “Yes, there is a story. When Adi sir (the film’s director Aditya Chopra) showed the trailer to me before releasing it, I asked him why he is releasing a promo that has so much more to it? The promo does not give you anything about the world of the film,” Ranveer told IANS here.

“I had an argument with him regarding that, but I think he wants the audience to discover the characters of the film while watching and that is why he deliberately cut a very surface level promo. It’s a very conscious choice that he made to ‘under promise and over deliver’ to his audience,” he added.

The actor, who is paired with actress Vaani Kapoor in the film, said the audience will start discovering the two characters from the first scene of the film once people watch it.

“Though it is light-hearted, it is not a frivolous film,” said Ranveer, who has shown his romantic side in films like “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, “Lootera” and “Bajirao Mastani”.

The audience will get to see more of it in “Befikre”, which is the celebration of carefree love and a romantic relationship.

How are love stories in Hindi cinema changing and is the audience receptive towards it?

He said: “I think we have room for both – ‘Befikre’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Yes, there is a generational shift when it comes to the outlook of a romantic relationship. The young generation communicates through social media more. That was not accessible during my formative years like when I was 17-18 years old.”

“Now, judging people based on their choices of romantic relationship is not cool. The young generation is open-minded. However, there is room for classic romantic love stories as well.”

“Befikre” is his first film in which he is being directed by Chopra, head honcho of Yash Raj Films.

Talking about his equation with the filmmaker, Ranveer said: “You see the director-actor equation is more substantial and dynamic than a producer-actor. We have interacted more during the shooting of the film.”

“So, I got to know a different side of him…whether he has a wicked sense of humor or has a bindass carefree attitude. He is a private person and as an actor, I feel fortunate to know him closely.”

In the past, Ranveer has acted in Chopra-produced films, including the actor’s debut movie “Band Baaja Baaraat”.

What makes it so special to be part of any Yash Raj Films project?

He said: “I think there is a certain amount of assurance with which the production will be executed. The film will be mounted and you know there will be no stone unturned from the producer’s end to do the best for the film. And there is a certain amount of prestige value to it.”

“Befikre” is all set to release on Dec. 9.