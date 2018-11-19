Bawarchi Indian Cuisine opens second location in Ohio

The largest Indian restaurant chain in the United States, known as Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, has opened up its recent location in Mason, Ohio.

This is the restaurant’s second location in Ohio after they opened in Columbus.

According to a Journal News report, the chain began in Texas with a menu of about 40 items, however, soon expanded to roughly 250 choices, owners and brothers Koteswara Bodipudi and Anil Arumalla said.

There are about 50 Bawarchi branches now throughout the U.S. and they “do a lot of catering on a larger scale,” Bodipudi said.

The full menu at the new location will include a variety of small plates, soups, entrees such as tikka masala, curries, naan, samosas and Indo-Chinese noodle, as well as rice bowls available seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

As usual the restaurant is most famous for its dosas and signature biryani, in fact, the full menu carries nearly 30 “unique varieties” of biryani, while all food is served on four levels: mild, medium, spicy and extra spicy.

According to their website, Bawarchi Indian Cuisine serves “a wide range of aromatic spices that come together to create a beautiful pot of Biryani. For those who are craving authentic Indian spicy food and other delights, we are happy and here to serve you. We promise to make your dining experience memorable with personalized customization and our signature touch to each dish, creating a sense of home away from home.”