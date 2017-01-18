Barkha Is A Treat To Work With: Gulfam Khan

MUMBAI

Actress Barkha Bisht, who has bid adieu to Mahesh Bhatts “Naamkarann” after her track got over, is being missed on the set, says Gulfam Khan, who played her onscreen mother on the show.

Gulfam said it was a “treat to work” with Barkha.

“Barkha is missed on the sets by everyone – from the artists, to the director, to the creative department. She is a treat to work with,” Gulfam said in a statement.

Gulfam, who has previously appeared in shows like “Sindoor”, “Bhagyavidhata”, “Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann” and “Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon”, has mostly portrayed negative characters onscreen.However, in the Star Plus show, “Naamkarann” and her other show “Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par”, Gulfam is seen playing positive characters. “Negative and positive are two ends on the same charging rod. The energy that flows in between is what counts. It doesn’t matter what roles I do, I have played positive roles in the past, but ‘Naamkarann’ and ‘Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par’ are two shows which are so well played.

“It’s a pleasure doing poles apart positive on them. I love doing this as much as I enjoy negative shade characters,” she said.

