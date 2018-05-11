BAPS Women’s Conference focuses on the power of unity

NEW YORK – The topic of this year’s annual BAPS Women’s Conference was ‘unity is strength’ and it was held at 14 centers across the US between April 21 and May 5, with over 2000 women.

The conference focused on the individual’s role in creating a unified nation and global community and the speakers delved into the qualities of humility and positivity and their roles in initiating a more unified mind-frame, according to a press conference.

The one-day conference in the Northeast region covered three key concepts: importance of unity, power of humility and power of positivity, which not made attendees understand the significance of unity as a global concept, but also discussed the little steps everyone can take toward this ultimate goal.

At the conference in Robbinsville, Dhrupi Patel emphasized what unity truly means and why it is essential to achieve it.

“While there are more apparent benefits one can claim from integration, the small actions of each can lead to a more unified family, which can in turn influence a community and even society at large. When people of shared inclination come together, they get positive results,” she said.

“It doesn’t make you less powerful to be united. It adds great strength to anything that you’re doing. The unity within us enables and fosters the unity around us,” Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-NJ) added.

At the conference in Washington D.C., Amita Shukla, CEO of Vitamita, emphasized the importance of the mindset in achieving unity.

“Positivity is simply surrendering our fears, humility is surrendering our ego, and unity is becoming one with the elements and seeing everything as an interconnected whole,” she said.

“Women play a great role in the growth and development of society making it an advanced and modern society. There is a famous saying by Brigham Young that, You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation,” Gauri Chandna, a celebrated author of the book, SPARKS, said at the Westborough conference.

Others who attended the conferences include Dr. Tamanna Kalra, a practicing nephrologist; Dr. Priya Patel, an OBGYN resident; Naimi Patel; First lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy; Assemblywomen Nily Rozic from New York; Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation and Ellen Dorian, Chief Operating Officer at Main Street Bank.