BAPS to celebrate Diwali on November 8 in New York

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York will be celebrating their Diwali Festival on November 8.

According to a press release, the Annakut Thaal will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Murti Darshan from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. including Aarti every hour.

There will also be activities with spiritual and cultural themes for children.

These include bringing positive energy into the New Year, learning about scriptural narratives which are related to Diwali and participating in making rangolis as well as other traditional decorations.

Diwali, traditionally a five-day celebration of various rituals and Hindu practices associated with each day, brings in the New Year for Hindus and celebrates the triumph of good over evil, with the main celebration being the Annakut festival, which is practiced throughout all BAPS Mandirs worldwide.

For more information contact Girish Patel at 917-834-5159 or Virendra Patel at 917-862-3805.