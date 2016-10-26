BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Gets Out The Vote

By a Staff Writer

As a Hindu organization with 95 mandirs across the United States, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha conducted a nationwide voter education and registration drive this year to coincide with the U.S. Presidential election. “Our faith teaches us that all individuals have a duty to be active and contributing members of the communities we live in. One aspect of that duty is to participate in the democratic process by voting,” Viral Desai, a BAPS volunteer in Stafford, Texas, is quoted saying in a press release during a weekly assembly at his local temple

Krupa Shah, who volunteered her time to help register voters, noted that the response at her local BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California, was overwhelming. “Visitors view the mandir as an extension of their homes, and so when the mandir encourages us to vote, it comes with a stamp of approval that really resonates,” Shah is quoted saying in the press release. “Beyond this, simple things, like translators who could help individuals fill out voter registration forms encouraged people to register to vote,” she added.

For Anita Patel, a Stafford, Texas resident, who registered to vote for the first time at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Stafford, Texas, which is a designated polling place, is a duty rooted in her faith, the press release said.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, sent out a bipartisan message which will reach followers around the U.S. during Diwali events at Hindu temples around the U.S. Oct. 30 and 31. In his message he says, “it is our responsibility to complete our civic duty by voting in the national elections.”