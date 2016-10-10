BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Opens With Grand Ceremony In Long Island

By a Staff Writer

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be here today. This is a great day for Long Island and this mandir is absolutely beautiful,

is gorgeous,” said, Steven Bellone, Suffolk County executive at the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in

Melville, New York Oct. 9.

The inauguration was ritually coducted by Kothari Swami, one of the most senior swamis of BAPS, along with swamis

from India and North America.

Kothari swami performed the consecration ceremony in accordance with the Vedic rituals to infuse divinity into the

sacred images inside the temple in the presence of devotees and well-wishers from across the tristate area. The

temple is the result of the vision of Pramukh Swami and was inaugurated with the blessing of Mahant Swami, the

current spiritual head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

“The inauguration is a dream come true for me,” said, Girish Patel, a lead volunteer for the temple. “We were trying

to acquire land since a long time and put in a lot of effort for the timely completion of the construction. The

inauguration of the mandir is a great moment of joy and celebration for all of us. Today onwards, the Mandir is open

to one and all.”

The inauguration was a culmination of a host of events, held over 3 days. The festivities for the opening began with a

melodious singing of devotional songs by BAPS swamis. On Oct. 8, a fire ritual was performed with prayers for family

unity and world peace.

“Long Island, Suffolk County, this nation, this world is enriched, has been made better by all of the people inside this

room today,” Bellone said in an address to the gathering. “There are a lot of problems in the world today, lot of strife,

war; we have problems here in our own country, and sometimes when I think about the future, I think what is that

going to look like. Then I come here and look out into this room, and I see an army of people who are good and

fighting for good and what is best about humanity in our world today. So I feel good, and I feel confident, and I feel

proud about our future,” he said.

Other dignitaries present for the event included Assemblyman Chad A. Lupinacci and community leaders from New

York and New Jersey.

The new temple, apart from being a place of worship, will also be a hub for community service. “Very soon we will

see activities in the areas of education, environment, health, social welfare, and culture being organized. It will help

improve the quality of life of individuals and families,” said one of the organizers.

Many present said they were waiting for this day and described the inauguration as a dream-come- true. “If one word

could sum up the construction of this mandir, it would be: sacrifice. It was, indeed, the dedication, service, effort and

sacrifice of hundreds of volunteers, from doctors to lawyers to engineers to architects, who completed this temple”,

said, Hardik Patel, a volunteer.