BAPS holds annual Women’s Conference in Dallas

NEW YORK – Unity is strength was the major topic of discussion at this year’s annual BAPS Women’s Conference which was held at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Dallas, Texas on April 21, where Shahla Pillai, Manager of Guest Relations at DFW Airport, was the keynote speaker.

Pillai reflected on the importance of the conference saying “growing up I didn’t have such support…so having women that have paved the way, that can guide us to avoid some of the same pitfalls and give us a better opportunity to better our futures…that alone is a reason to have such events.”

The conference began with attendees standing up for both the American and Indian national anthems followed by presentations beginning with Pooja Solanki who emphasized what unity truly means and why it is essential to achieve it, according to a press release.

While there are more apparent benefits one can claim from integration, the speaker focused on how the small and incremental actions of individuals can lead to a more unified family, which can in turn influence a community and even society at large.

The other two speakers for the conference concentrated on two instrumental traits that can be further developed to create unity within our relationships: humility and positivity.

Affirming that humility is not a fixed trait, but one that should be practiced and developed, Dr. Jyoti Patel discussed the small, everyday steps that can be taken to practice humility.

Using her personal experiences and quoting those she gained inspiration from, Rina Rao explained how humility strengthens through service and tolerance while Gopi Patel closed out the conference with a compelling talk on the power of positivity.

The speakers, just like the audience, were from various professional and personal diasporas and yet were able to come together to bring about an environment for dialogue for self-reflection and growth.

Attendee Julie Mitchell reflected on her experience “it is a beautiful celebration of women and unity and love.”

The BAPS Women’s Conference was inspired by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and encouraged by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The conference takes place in 14 cities across North America and highlights the influential role of women in today’s society and also empowers the younger generations by promoting a healthy dialogue around current topics.