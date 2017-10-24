BAPS Charities donates $165,000 to plant 100,000 trees

BAPS Charities has donated $165,000 to plant 100,000 trees to support the Plant-a-Billion Trees Initiative by The Nature Conservancy(TNC), through Walk Green 2017, a series of walkathons in BAPS centers across the country.

On October 7, BAPS Charities presented TNC executives and program leadership with a check for $165,000. BAPS Charities volunteers and Board members presented The Nature Conservancy’s Troy Ettel, Director of Forest Conservation; Myriam Dormer, Urban Conservation Director; Rachel Holmes, Urban Forester; Maria Fisher, Donor Stewardship Officer; and Erin Daly, Donor Relations Manager with the check which was followed by a tree-planting ceremony.

Over the last six months, BAPS Charities hosted their annual walkathons across North America. This year’s national partner and beneficiary, the Nature Conservancy, continues a partnership between BAPS Charities and the Conservancy from 2016.

This year, over 22,000 individuals participated in the walks. These annual walks have grown to 63 centers participating this year nationally. The Nature Conservancy’s efforts focus on protecting habitats and preserving biodiversity across the world.

In addition to targeted conservation efforts, The Nature Conservancy also invests in research related to conservation and climate change to drive their international efforts.

“Participating in the BAPS Charities Walkathon is a tradition for my family. Every year we come together and use the opportunity to support the causes that BAPS Charities carefully selects.” said 16-year-old Aayush Patel.

Last year, BAPS Charities organized Walkathons nationally, helping plant a total of 70,000 trees across the country to contribute to a broader goal of planting a billion trees by 2020.

“BAPS Charities activities reinforce the importance of serving others, raising awareness about important causes, and this year, protecting the planet through practice is important to my family and me,” said Anand Mehta, a participant in the day’s activities.

BAPS Charities uses these opportunities to instill a spirit of service and commitment to preservation and environmental responsibility in community members. Through participation in events and fundraising activities like Walkathons, participants are actively engaged in conversations and action around sustainability and conservation, becoming owners rather than bystanders.

More widely in its operations, BAPS Charities participates in energy efficiency planning through prioritizing the use of solar power, efficient fiber optics, and efficient lighting fixtures. This culture of environmental responsibility is at the core of BAPS Charities’ work and culture in promoting natural harmony.