BAPS Charities Annual Walkathons help plant 130,000 trees for the Nature Conservancy

More than 25,000 community members came out to support the third annual BAPS Charities Walk Green 2018 which was held recently at more than 70 centers across North America.

The walkathon will benefit “The Nature Conservancy” and their effort to conserve the lands and waters on earth to sustain life for upcoming generations, BAPS said in a press release.

In the past three years, BAPS Charities has helped plant 300,000 trees with 130,000 just from this year and they will continue to help the Nature Conservancy’s initiative to plant a billion trees globally by 2025.

In addition to supporting this global effort, this year’s BAPS Charities walkathon also supported many local beneficiaries which included police and fire departments, local school and other charity organizations, the press release said.

“It means a lot to us that your support is made possible by the thousands of BAPS Charities volunteers who believe, like we do, that a healthy planet is critical to building healthy communities where both nature and people can thrive. BAPS Charities has shown that serving as good stewards of the planet is the collective responsibility that you take seriously,” Mark Tercek, president and CEO of The Nature Conservancy, is quoted saying in a press release.

“We also appreciate how you bring awareness to environmental issues and environmental opportunities on occasions like Earth Day and by supporting initiatives like planting trees, promoting water conservation and renewable energy sources,” he added.

BAPS Charities also organizes various activities such as, health fairs, health awareness lectures, blood drives, education seminars, disaster relief operations and community empowerment projects.