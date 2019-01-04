Bangladeshi-American NYPD Transit Officer goes viral

NYPD Transit Officer Syed Ali, a Bangladeshi-American, has become an online sensation after he was praised for helping a woman who was being harassed by five drunken men at the East Broadway subway station on December 23.

According to the New York Daily News, Ali was working the F train stop at East Broadway on the Lower East Side of Manhattan when a woman told him that she was being harassed by a group of men.

When Ali confronted them, they began their assault.

According to a CBS New York report, Ali told the men that he did not want to hurt them but as they became more aggressive, he had no choice but to become violent himself, a video revealed.

The video also shows one man coming at Ali and then falling off the platform and onto the tracks, and Ali asked to power off the tracks, calling for backup.

Ali was surprised when he saw his video going viral and was glad that it had been recorded.

Even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to praise Ali saying “What extraordinary professionalism and bravery by NYPD Officer Syed Ali. Attacking our men and women in uniform won’t ever be tolerated. The NYPD is upping its presence at this station and others to ensure officers have the support they need.”

Though Ali has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, he was detained at New York’s JFK airport in 2017, where he was racially profiled, the New York Times reported.

The men were arrested the following day when police spotted them sleeping on the floor at the East Broadway subway station.