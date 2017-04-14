Bal Vihar of St. Louis celebrates 25th anniversary

Bal Vihar of St. Louis celebrated its silver jubilee with a dance drama at the Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Missouri, earlier this month. More than 200 children and 25 volunteers out together “Jhalak,” a dance drama based on the Mahabharata.

The April 1 event was attended by dignitaries from Federal and State governments, St. Louis Science Center, interfaith groups, media organizations and prominent members of the Indian-American community. A crowd of over 700 was addressed by United Stated District Judge Henry Edward Autrey, Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, and Vedanta Society Minister Swami Chetananad.

The evening opened with a yoga bhajan fusion, after which Gitana group performed a pre-show dance. The event concluded with a sit-down dinner.

Bal Vihar of St. Louis was started in 1992 by Dr. Sudhir Brahmbhatt to help the Asian Indian community within greater St. Louis to inculcate Indian culture and heritage in next generation of leaders. Since then it has been serving the greater St. Louis Indian community through its teaching of religious scriptures, India’s past and present, yoga and bhajan.