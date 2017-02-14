‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ close to my heart: Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan who is gearing up for the release of “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, says the forthcoming film is close to his heart.

“‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is going to be my first release of this year, so this one is really close to my heart,” said Varun, who was spotted at the dubbing and recording studio, Sunny Super Sound here.

The actor, who will be seen essaying the role of Badrinath in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, says he is happy with the response he’s getting for the film.

“We have really worked hard on the film. Please watch the film, it is releasing on March 10 just before the Holi festival. Let’s hope the audience will enjoy the festive season with my film,” added Varun.

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in the film.

This will be the third time the duo will be seen together. Varun and Alia made their acting debut in 2012 with filmmaker Karan Johar’s “Student Of The Year” and in 2014 the two were seen in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”.

“Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, which is the second film in the “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” franchise, is produced by Karan Johar.

