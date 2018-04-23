Baby of Indian-American couple delivered in Uber at Lincoln Tunnel

An Uber driver showed presence of mind when he pulled his cab to the side before entering Lincoln Tunnel, when his passengers, an Indian-American couple, indicated the baby was on its way into the world and would not wait to be born in the hospital.

Sathya Priya Senthil, delivered baby Sai Lakshmi Karthik on the way to the hospital April 23 morning around 7 am. News reports quoted her saying the child was not due for another 3 weeks, but she went into labor earlier than expected.

She and her husband Karthik Lakshmanan, called an Uber to take them from Jersey City to Midtown hospital, only Sai Lakshmi was waiting for no one. She started to come into the world as her mother laid her head on her father ‘s lap, CBSlocal reported. Police officers helped deliver the baby.

The Uber driver, who remained calm throughout the incident, according to the parents, called police and Port Authority Police Officers Krystal Armenti, Catherine Connant and Dana Fuller helped to deliver the baby according to a New York Post report.

“They were sitting in the back seat. He thought the baby was coming out. Within a few seconds the baby came out,” Port Authority Police officer Krystal Armenti is quoted saying in the CBSLocal news report.

The Indian-American mother and baby were then taken to the Hoboken University Medical Center (HUMC) in Hoboken, N.J.

That afternoon, Care Point Health of HUMC, posted the following on Facebook along with the photo of mother and child and the police officers who helped deliver Sai Lakshmi.

“SPECIAL DELIVERY: Congrats to mom Sathya Priya Senthil, of Jersey City, who delivered a healthy 6lb baby girl outside the Lincoln Tunnel this morning with the help of three Port Authority Police Officers. Mom and baby are doing well at Hoboken University Medical Center where they thanked the officers today for the tremendous job. #itsagirl🎀 #specialdelivery #hoboken #HobokenUniversityMedicalCenter #portauthoritypolicedepartment”