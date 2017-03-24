Aziz Ansari’s Netflix original series ‘Master of None’ to return for second season May 12

Aziz Ansari’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy and Peabody award-winning Netflix original series “Master of None” will return for a second season May 12.

Season 2 will see Ansari’s Dev return to New York City after traveling abroad. The first season followed Dev and his group of friends as they navigated adult life.

Created and written by Ansari, “Master of None” debuted in 2015. In its review, The New York Times called the show a “the year’s best comedy straight out of the gate”.

In the time since the last season of “Master of None” aired in November 2015, Ansari hosted “Saturday Night Live”, wrote a New York Times op-ed telling, and made a video for Kanye’s “Famous” with Wareheim.

The long wait before releasing the second season was purposeful, Ansari told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The show was so personalized, we dumped our heads into this, we just needed to be people and live our actual life,” Ansari said.

Ansari is known for his roles as Tom Haverford on the NBC series “Parks and Recreation” (2009–2015) and as Dev Shah on the Netflix series Master of None, which and Ansari created, writes, and stars in.

Ansari began his career performing stand-up comedy in New York City during mid-2000 while attending New York University. In 2007, he created and starred in the MTV sketch comedy show Human Giant, which ran for two seasons. This led to acting roles in feature films, including “Funny People”; “I Love You”, “Man”; “Observe and Report”; and “30 Minutes or Less”.

In addition to his acting work, Ansari has continued to work as a stand-up comedian. He released his debut CD/DVD, entitled “Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening”, in January 2010 on Comedy CentralRecords, and still tours nationally between acting commitments. In 2010 and 2011, he performed his “Dangerously Delicious” tour.

This tour was self-released for download on his website in March 2012 and debuted on Comedy Central in May 2012. He completed his third major tour of new material, “Buried Alive”, in the summer of 2013. His fourth major comedy special, “Live at Madison Square Garden”, was released on Netflix in 2015.

His first book, “Modern Romance: An Investigation”, was released in June 2015.