Aziz Ansari skips SAG Awards amid sexual allegations

NEW YORK – Indian American actor Aziz Ansari decided to skip the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday amid recent sexual allegations, according to CNN.

Ansari, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy for his Netflix series “Master of None,” was accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old photographer on a date, just days after his Golden Globe win.

According to a report on babe.net written by the 23-year-old woman, both of them were on a date when Ansari forcefully kissed her in his apartment and tried to have sex with her repeatedly, adding that “it was ‘painful’ watching Ansari accept his Golden Globe last week while wearing a Time’s Up pin in support of combating sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.”

“I believe that I was taken advantage of by Aziz. I was not listened to and ignored. It was by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had,” the woman told babe.net.

Ansari has since denied such allegations and released a statement saying that he and the woman “ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Ansari didn’t end up winning the SAG award.