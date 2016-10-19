Aziz Ansari Gets Serious About Millennials Voting

By a Staff Writer

Indian-American comedian, author and film maker Aziz Ansari joined the rising chorus from celebrities urging millennials to go vote in the general election Nov. 8.

Himself a millennial, Ansari calls out fellow-millennials, many of whom according to analysts, are disinterested in the elections, particularly in the wake of Democratic Socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders abandoning his candidacy to endorse Hillary Clinton.

The video was taped by NextGenclimate.org, a site which targets millennials, and is being run on its website till election day ostensibly to get youth to the ballot box in larger numbers.

Ansari adds a rant about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to round off his speech, mixing humor and his own brand of outrage about what he sees as rising racism and ignorance.

“Apparently, there’s someone watching this video that’s on the fence about voting. And if they see me telling them to vote then they’re going to be like – ‘Okay, I guess I’ll go and vote’,” says Ansari who has not shied from political pronouncements and has been frequently tearing into Trump this election season.

“There’s this f…. guy running that says he hates brown people,” Ansari says not mincing his words. “That’s not enough?” he asks, then adds, “He doesn’t believe in climate change. You’re so dumb not to believe in climate change? At this point?” he says in exasperation, his voice rising.

He adds a spice of self-deprecation in the beginning of his speech – “How many celebrities have made these stupid f—ing videos? Robert Downey Jr. made one, DiCaprio made one, Jennifer Lawrence made one. These people are way more famous than me! Why do you need me?” he says.