Aziz Ansari emerges after months for standup act at NYC Comedy Cellar

On May 13, Indian-American comedian Aziz Ansari reappeared on stage in a small New York City comedy club, to do a stand-up act months after he disappeared following an article in Babe.com where am unidentified woman alleged he made unwanted sexual advances.

Ansari, whose parents have been major actors in his series ‘Master of None’ chose to reappear on Mother’s Day at the Comedy Cellar May 13.

The Instagram posting by nyccomedycellar boasts 1,292 ‘likes’ and mostly positive comments and heart signs from fans, beside the picture of Ansari doing his act on stage.

One posting by a ‘waterproofone’ says ‘Yes AZIZ’ with a purple heart sign; ‘jonr1984’ notes – “Aziz looking a little rough. Good to see him back out here performing”; ‘lizalinashoustonrealtor’ says, “Omg! I love you @azizansari glad to see you back! You’re funny as hell!!”

That was followed by one ‘xenmurray’ who said, “So glad to see him reemerge! He didn’t deserve to get lumped into the Weinstein bucket. Love @azizansari and appreciate all he does for SO many people of color.”

Some comments were critical, like the one by ‘amoreena, “Hopefully his standup has changed and he did some self reflection. Either way, brunch on.”; However, another comment verged on the vicious, from a ‘creepingjenn’ which said, “Yup….assault some “no name” young woman with your hand … try to take advantage of her and then wait a few months to come back to a small club and then bam–YOU’RE BACK BABY. You’re a fucking loser … esp for an unattractive little creep. I hope you get hit by a tiny car … that should do the trick.”

In response to ‘creepinjenn’ a ‘micah_andre’ responded, “except he didn’t assault anyone.”

Barely a week after winning Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in early January, Ansari was accused by a woman about a date she had with him where she claimed he had not listened to her protestations. Ansari responded with a public apology, but disappeared from the comedy scene at the height of the sexual assault charges against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and the #MeToo movement, until this April when he was spotted in the stands during a New York Nicks game in the city.