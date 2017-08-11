Ayushmann lifts Bharti Singh on TV show

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who lifted actress Bhumi Pednekar on his back in the 2015 film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, reminisced the popular scene when he was asked to lift comedienne Bharti Singh in upcoming TV show “Comedy Dangal”.

Ayushmann, along with actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, appeared on the show to promote their forthcoming film “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.

Music composer Anu Malik, who is seen as a judge on the show along with Bharti, asked Ayushmann to recreate a scene from the movie with Bharti and carry her on his back just like he carried Bhumi.

“Ayushmann, Kriti and Rajkummar were on our set and we had a blast shooting the episode with them. Anu Malik thought he could challenge me and get away with it… but Ayushmann being a sport recreated the scene from ‘Dum Lagake Haisha’, carried me on his back and roamed around the set with ease,” Bharti said in a statement.

“Now I had to give him a return gift… so I also carried him in my arms and we danced around as Anuji watched us with his jaw dropping,” she added.

“Comedy Dangal” will be aired on &TV starting from Saturday.