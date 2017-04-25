Awesome Arijit

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 25, 2017 7:41 pm

Arijit Singh’s soulful voice serenaded music lovers from the tristate area April 22 at a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Bollywood playback singer performed with a Symphony Orchestra and sang some of his popular numbers. He also paid tribute to some legendary singers with old classics. The show was presented by Roshni Productions and Bipin Patel.

Singh is currently one of the most sought after singers of Bollywood. From crooning soulful songs to foot tapping dance numbers, Singh has proved his versatility as a singer.

Roshni Thakkar Suchde of Roshni Productions told Desi Talk that the show was sold out to capacity. Around 14,000 to 15,000 people attended the show, Patel estimates.

Thakkar Suchde, who has brought Singh twice earlier for performances in New Jersey, described the April 22 show as Singh’s best performance as yet. Singh, who is known for his lilting, romantic melodies, sang a lot of his peppy numbers “for a change,” Thakkar Suchde said.

Apart from his popular songs, Singh, who was accompanied by additional vocalists, also paid tribute to legendary singers like Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. The most memorable song in that segment was Kishore Kumar’s “Neele Neele Umber Par,” from “Kalakaar,” which Singh sang with a twist, Thakkar Suchde said.

Patel said Singh’s versatility with all types of songs, old and new, ensured that all audience of all ages left the concert content.

The singer, who turned 30 on April 25, started his musical journey from a reality show – “Fame Gurukul.”

Last year, he ruled the hearts of all music lovers with “Channa Mereya” and “Ae Dil Hia Mushkil.” It was the magic of his voice that made Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, sing a few lines along with him at the Global Citizen Festival.

Singh rose to stardom with Mohit Suri’s directorial venture “Aashiqui 2” which made him an overnight star.

His first achievement came just during the beginning of his career when he received the Upcoming Male Vocalist of the year Award at 2013 Mirchi Music Awards for his rendition of the song “Duaa” and was also nominated for the song “Phir Le Aya Dil.” Music director and composer Pritam is been credited as the one who showed faith in Singh’s talent, and gave him initial hit songs of his career.

Singh became very popular with the release of “Tum Hi Ho” in 2013, composed and written by his friend Mithoon from the film “Aashiqui 2.” He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song in 2014.

Strings of awards continued. He won the IBN Live Movie Award for the song “Muskurane” in the Best Playback Singer category. He won Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song “Sooraj Dooba Hain” in 2016, and in 2017, at the 62nd Filmfare Awards, he won Best Male Playback Singer Award for the title track of the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.”

Singh won Male Vocalist of The Year award at 2017 Mirchi Music Awards the same. He also won the Best Male Playback Singer award for the title track of the same film at Zee Cine Awards 2017.