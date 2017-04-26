Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swami establishes $10,000 scholarship fund

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 26, 2017 2:46 pm

The Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple under guidance of the Board of Trustees and the Auxiliary Committee, has developed a Scholarship Fund to provide a valuable and needed program to devotees and their families.

A $10,000 scholarship will be provided to to first year students who are enrolled full time at accredited undergraduate programs in Fall 2017.

The scholarship will be distributed in equal installments over four years to the winning student(s). The scholarship will be awarded 50 percent based on merit and 50 percent based on financial need. The number of scholarships that will be provided is dependent on annual fundraising. The scholarships will be distributed to the winning student over four years, paid directly to the college on the student’s behalf.

Those applying should note the following instructions:

1. Application must be completed before May 15, 2017.

2. At the top of every page submitted, please write the first initial of your last name followed by the last 4 digits of your social security number.

3. You must include a copy of your high school transcript with this application.

4. Parts 3 – 5 should be typed, single spaced in a separate document, printed and submitted with the rest of the application (with the application code written at the top right of every page). Your essays should not include your name or your parents’ names.

5. Attach a copy of (i.) your parents’ and/or your 2016 tax return(s), whichever is applicable (usually IRS form 1040 or 1040A), (ii) your parents’ March pay stub(s).

6. Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) available online. Submit a copy of your FAFSA application. Also, attach the Student Aid Report (SAR) or a SAR Acknowledgement that is sent to you after completing the FAFSA which includes your EFC (Expected Family Contribution).

7. Request one letter of recommendation from a teacher (fill in Application Code & your name prior to giving it to your teacher).

8. DO NOT WRITE YOUR NAME ANYWHERE IN THE APPLICATION EXCEPT IN PART 1

9. Please email balajiauxiliary@yahoo.com when you pick up/download this application indicating you intend to apply. Please include a phone number and your application code.

10.Applications should be placed in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Auxiliary Committee – Scholarship Application. The completed application and additional materials can be dropped off in person to the Office at the Temple or mailed to the address above. After submitting your application, please email balajiauxiliary@yahoo.com with your name, application code and the date submitted. Alternatively, all completed materials can be scanned and emailed to balajiauxiliary@yahoo.com.

11.Finalists may be asked to participate in a phone interview.