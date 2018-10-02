Attorney General Gurbir Grewal to visit Rider University

Gurbir Grewal, the first Indian American Attorney General of Sikh origin in the country and the 61st Attorney General for the State of New Jersey, will be visiting the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University on Monday, October 29 at 6:30 p.m.

According to a university press release, Grewal will be discussing the book “How Does it Feel to Be a Problem? Being Young and Arab in America,” which has been selected for the university’s 2018-19 Shared Read.

Grewal will also share his experiences of growing up as the son of Indian immigrants, in New Jersey and how he deals with routine death threats and hate, by rising above them with compassion and respect.

In July, Grewal was praised for the way he handled a racist situation when two radio hosts singled him out for observing his faith by wearing a turban.

Grewal will further discuss his vision for the state in regards to leading the nation in protecting the civil rights of all people, which is why Micah Rasmussen, the Director of the Rebovich Institute, chose this specific book for him to discuss.

“I sent him a copy of the book to ask him if he would be interested in coming to campus, and he generously agreed. I’m incredibly excited for the evening. He is so widely admired for the grace with which he talks about his own experiences of growing up as a Sikh-American in New Jersey. It will be a tremendous learning experience for all of us,” Rasmussen is quoted saying in a press release.

This event is free and will be open to the public as well as campus community, one can visit rider.edu/grewal to reserve their spot.