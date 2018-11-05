Attendees of Parliament of the World’s Religions extend condolences after Florida Yoga Studio shooting

A group of Indian-American and Indo-Canadian attendees of the 2018 Parliament of the World’s Religions, which was held in Toronto, Canada, were horrified by the news of a shooting at Hot Yoga Tallahassee and have extended their condolences to the victims, according to a Hindu American Foundation press release.

“Such acts of violence are inherently tragic, made even more so when they occur at houses of worship and other spaces meant for retreat and reflection, as many yoga studios are increasingly becoming,” the attendees stated in a press release. “We wish to offer our support, condolences, and compassion for all the victims in this shocking act of hate and violence. Know that we stand alongside you in this time of tragedy.”

Yoga’s first ethical principle is “ahimsa,” which means non-harming and it is a primary element of Hindu ethics that also takes a central role in Buddhist, Jain and Sikh philosophies and practice, the press release adds.

The Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting marked the 304th mass shooting in the United States this year and it comes right before the Hindu holiday Diwali.