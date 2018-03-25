Atlantic County, N.J. GOP supports Indian-American Hirsh Singh in his race for U.S. Congress

South Jersey engineer and businessman Hirsh Singh, candidate for the U.S. Congress from District 2 in New Jersey, won the Atlantic County Republican Convention March 24. According to his campaign, Singh now has half of the county conventions representing over half of the vote for the June 5 party primary.

“A huge THANK YOU to the Atlantic County Republican Convention for their endorsement today,” Singh said in a Facebook March 24 entry.. Atlantic County is my home; I’m grateful to win at home, I will give this race everything I have, and we will fight through to victory in November. #NJ02”

In a press release Singh said, “I will work as hard as I can to win this race and partner with the Atlantic County Republican Party to sweep our local candidates to victory,” he added. Singh is running to fill the seat vacated by long-time Republican incumbent Frank LoBiondo.

According to his campaign, Singh won with broad support across Atlantic County including a unanimous vote from his hometown, Linwood, as well as strong support from Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, and Hamilton — three of the larger communities in the County.

“Our Party is unifying around our candidacy because Republicans are seeing that we offer the strongest and best path to victory in November,” Singh said. “The threat posed by the Democrat Party to the strength and integrity of our economy is a real danger that must be defeated.” Singh said that he worked hard to meet with as many delegates as possible before the vote — both by phone and by visiting them door-to-door.

“Hirsh is running for Congress to support the President’s reform agenda, fight to bring a fair share of tax dollars back to South Jersey, and stand-up to the radical left ideology of those in Congress who want to dredge up the failed policies of the past,” his press release says.

Following Singh’s victory, Atlantic County Republican Committee Chairman Keith Davis said that he was excited to see a native son of Atlantic County carry the convention and looks forward to working closely with Singh to carry county and municipal candidates to victory as well. “Hirsh impressed this convention last year and has proven to be a rising star and an effective campaigner,” Davis said. “I know he’ll run a strong campaign, take the fight directly to whoever the Democrats nominate, and defeat him or her in November.”

Singh is a graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School and the New Jersey Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in engineering. He has served in numerous federal agencies including NASA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Pentagon, the U.S. Army and Navy, according to the press release.