At least 8 Indian-Americans among 84 elected members to the National Academy of Engineering

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 24, 2017 5:32 pm

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) has elected 84 new members and 22 foreign members, including at least eight Indian-Americans. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,281 and the number of foreign members to 249.

Indian-American members include Arindam Bose, Bimal K. Bose, Jay Giri, Omkaram Nalamasu, Jagdish Narayan, Sorab Panday, Sridhar R. Tayur and George Varghese.

Arindam Bose is a consultant in business organization, biotechnology, bioengineering, and biosimilars at AbiologicsB LLC, Pawcatuck, Conn. He was elected for innovations in the manufacture of biologics and service to the professional society organizations that represent the biopharmaceutical industry.

Bimal Bose is a consultant and emeritus professor in the department of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He was elected for contributions to advancing power electronics technology and power conversion and education.

Giri is the director of power systems technology and strategic initiatives at GE Grid Solutions in Redmond, Wash. He was elected for contributions to utility control center technologies to enhance grid situational awareness and reliability.

Nalamasu is the senior vice president and chief technology officer at Applied Materials Inc., and president at Applied Ventures LLC in Santa Clara, Calif. He was elected for technical innovation spanning materials development, atomically controlled thin film fabrication, and commercialization in microelectronics and energy generation and storage.

Narayan is the John C.C. Fan Distinguished Chair Professor in the department of materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He was elected for contributions in heteroepitaxial film growth by laser ablation in large misfit systems and new materials.

Panday is the principal engineer at GSI Environmental Inc., in Herndon, Va. He was elected for the development of computer codes for solving complex groundwater problems.

Tayur is the Ford Distinguished Research Chair Professor of Operations Management at the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He was elected for developing and commercializing innovative methods to optimize supply chain systems.

Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. According to the NAE website, academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/ implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.”

Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the NAE’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8.