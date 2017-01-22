At Chicago Women’s March, Krishnamoorthi Lends His Voice

By a Staff Writer

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat from 8th District of Illinois, lent his voice for women’s rights during the Women’s March on Chicago Jan. 21, in which an estimated 200,000 women of different colors and backgrounds took part, seeking to draw popular attention on women’s rights and issues including civil rights, immigration and racial justice.

Krishnamoorthi urged women and all Americans to stand up and fight for their rights and said he will speak up for women’s rights and the rights for all Americans to be able to make a better life for themselves in the country.

Among those addressed the rally was Pakistani-American actor-writer Fauzia Mirza as well as community activists and leaders from various organizations. There were women of all ages, and some men too, to take part in the rally.

NPR reported that sister marches have been organized in all 50 states, several U.S. territories and countries around the world, and they have tried to express solidarity with the aims of the original march: opposition to President Trump’s agenda, and support of women’s rights and human rights in general.

“Many of those marches kicked off before the event that inspired them. In Sydney, London, New Delhi, and other cities, demonstrators broke out their signs and pink hats before even their compatriots in D.C. could,” the NPR report said.

Chicago witnessed the largest crowd outside of Washington as Chicagoans gathered at Grant Park in the morning with plans for a rally, followed by a march. But in the end the march portion of the event was canceled by the organizers, according to a Chicago Tribune report, as there were too many people to march safely.

“Today’s march was about people from every walk of life coming together to declare their support for the rights of women and all Americans. Women’s rights are human rights,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement after the event.

“A loud chorus of voices, including mine, will speak up for the rights of women and all Americans to make a better life in this country. I’m proud to be here today and to continue this fight in Congress,” Krishnamoorthi said.