Association of Indians In America Hosts Dance Competition in Chicago

By Urvashi Verma

More than 400 people gathered to witness performances by community members in group dance competition hosted by the Association of Indians in America, Illinois Chapter, at the Harper College auditorium in Palatine Ill. Aug. 27.

Nineteen top teams presented a variety of dance performances in a sold-out event with performances by youth, adults and elders between 60 to 65 years.

The program started with remarks by Beena Patel, president of AIA. Patel announced that the AIA would host three flagship events in 2016, the AIA Dance Competition, Gandhi Jayanti and Asian-American heritage month. She thanked both AIA vice presidents Santosh Pandey and Neal Patel for helping to organize the event.

President Patel congratulated the chorographers or the gurus of dance schools for participating in the dance competition. She acknowledged and thanked students from Loyola University for participating in acapella singing during intermission.

Pandey, who was the emcee for the event conducted the program with a humorous tone for the spectacular with his jokes and excellent comedic timing. Sidharth Karnam began the program with “Shree Ganeshaaya Dheemahi.”

The three top winners were announced by Patel who commended the amazing performances by all groups and sai that it was difficult for the judges to decide the best performer. Due to very close and fierce contest, judges took more than 20 minutes to decide the winners.

Every group, which had performed, had unique style and presence. There were varieties of dance in competition that represented various regions of India. Patel said it was nice to see the Indian-American youth performing so well.

Vice President Patel presented the trophies and the cash prizes. The 1st prize of $750 went to Jal – Soorya Dance School’s Jinno Varghese; 2nd prize of $351 to Agni – Bollywood Rhythms Choreographer Bhagya Nagesh and 3rd prize $$151 to Nache Mayuri Dynamites group and choreographer Mayuri Rajesh.

The competition judges were Monica Kapoor, Madhra Sabe, Swapna pula, Chandrasri Das and Devi Annamalai.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the Secretary Harish Kolasani who thanked the dance gurus for continuing dance education to children, and parents for keeping and nurturing Indian culture by instilling traditional values in them. Kolasani also thanked the sponsors and the media.

Sponsors were Neal and Raj Patel from Medstar laboratory, Mafat Patel from Patel Brothers, Salil Mishra from Millennium Bank, Prem Marhotra from General Energy Corporation, Anil Sharma from Insurance World Agency, Inc., Ghanshyam Pandey, Papa Johns Skokie, State Farm Agent Esha Patel, Maya Patel from Holiday inn Rolling Meadows, Hina Trivedi Chicago Indo U.S. Lions Club President, Hina and Hemant Patel, Dr. Ritesh Patel, Kishore and Deepika Chugh and Hema and Shashant Bhatt, Harish Kolasani from NRI Seva Foundation, Santosh Kumar from Metropolitan Asian Family Services.