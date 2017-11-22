Association of Indian Pharmacists in America celebrates annual banquet and business expo

CHICAGO, IL

At a sold-out event, the Association of Indian Pharmacists held its annual banquet and a Business Expo Nov. 11, at the Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, strengthening network opportunities, celebrating Diwali and the holiday season with members and their families.

The event included a social hour, speeches by guests and executive committee members of AIPHA, a gourmet dinner and raffles, and entertainment by Babra and party, according to a press release from AIPHA. Harish Bhatt, lifelong president of AIPHA officiated over the event.

Encouraging entrepreneurs to set up new manufacturing plants in India, Debandhu Bhati from the Indian Consulate pointed to the expected high annual growth of the pharmaceutical industry which could be further influenced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Made by India’ goal. Rupesh Manek, AIPHA executive director and board member of the National Indian Pharmacist Association (NIPA), encouraged all pharmacists in Illinois get involved and become members of NIPA. Nineteen states in the U.S. are already in the NIPA fold, he added.

Bhatt elaborated on the achievements of AIPHA, and thanked members for contributing to strengthening the organization.

Other notable attendees included Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois; Nikki Budzinski, senior advisor to J.B. Pritzker, Democratic candidate for Illinois governor, among others. Bhatt argued against “over-regulation” of the industry, contending that “Insurance companies have been given freedom to create regulations outside of already existing state-level requirements, manufacturing a new fleet of limitations.” He dwelt on other issues confronting the pharmaceutical industry and pharmacies.

The Association of Indian Pharmacists of America is an organization dedicated to increasing cultural awareness and promoting diversity through various pharmaceutical services, promotional, and social events, the press release said.