Association of Asian Americans in Kansas honor ‘American Hero’ Ian Grillot

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 5, 2017 10:58 am

Asian-Americans, including Indian-Americans, presented yet another award April 29, to the man who took a bullet when he tried to apprehend a shooter who murdered Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla in an Olathe, Kansas bar Feb. 22.

Ian Grillot, 24, was recognized with a trophy inscribed with the words “American Hero” by the Mid-America Asian Culture Association at its celebrations held in Olathe East High School, the Kansas City Star reported. More than 20 Asian cultures, including Indian culture, and cuisines, clothes, dances and music were featured at the event, the news report said.

Grillot has already been honored by Indian-American groups around the country, and by the Government of India, including being presented a check for $100,000, for his bravery.

Adam W. Purinton, the white man who shot and killed Kuchibhotla, and wounded his friend Alok Madasani, also wounded Grillot who suffered a bullet wound through his hand and his chest, where it cracked some bones and collapsed a lung. It also grazed his vocal chords.

A home renovator by profession, Grillot has not been able to return to work yet, according to the Star.

“I still don’t view myself as a hero,” Grillot has said it the past, a statement that led leaders of the Asian organization to choose him for the award, the Star said quoting Carol Wei, a representative of the Mid-America Asian Culture Association. Congressman Kevin W. Yoder, R-Kansas, presented the pyramid shaped trophy to Grillot, whose parents and siblings attended the multicultural event, according to the news report.